First Alert Weather Days: Periods of rain, storms likely through Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days are in place this week.

A few strong to severe storms are possible.

TONIGHT: Rain, few storms into early Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY: Line of storms, some strong to severe, exits by the afternoon

LOOKING AHEAD: Cooler, more seasonable by the end of the week!

Wednesday futurecast (WBTV)

After another spring-like day across the Carolinas, rain and thunderstorm chances will be picking up from here... A gusty line of showers and storms has been making progress through the region this evening and will continue to work eastward into the start of the overnight hours. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely from Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Along and southeast of I-40, strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado risk are our main concerns.

Keep the WBTV First Alert Weather App handy so you can hear warnings and check radar before heading out the door!

Although temperatures will reach the 60s again tomorrow and Thursday, more seasonable conditions are on the way for the end of the work week. We’re back to the 30s and 50s by Friday!

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates and have a great rest of your week!

