First Alert Weather Days declared as severe storms make their way to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely tonight through Wednesday with severe weather possible.

First Alert Weather Day tonight – Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds

Thursday: Dry, mostly sunny and mild

Friday – weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable

Mostly cloudy for today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. While most of today will be dry, rain with thunderstorms will move in late this evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Overnight, temperatures will only fall to the lower 60s.

Rain is likely starting late this evening with rounds of rain through midday on Wednesday.



Any thunderstorm could produce strong wind gusts in addition to an isolated tornado - although the threat is low. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/0VjzepsRVD — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) January 3, 2023

More wet and unsettled weather will continue into Wednesday morning through the midday hours. Any storm that develops could contain strong, gusty winds with heavy rain at times. An isolated tornado is also possible although it’s a low risk. Rain chances will taper off by the late afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Drier air will take over for Thursday with high temperatures cooling down to the lower 60s. By Friday, high temperatures will fall to the lower 50s with freezing temperatures in the forecast for Saturday morning. A nice-looking weekend ahead!

Stay weather aware!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

