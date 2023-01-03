PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days declared as severe storms make their way to the Carolinas

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely tonight through Wednesday with severe weather possible.

  • First Alert Weather Day tonight – Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds
  • Thursday: Dry, mostly sunny and mild
  • Friday – weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable

Mostly cloudy for today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. While most of today will be dry, rain with thunderstorms will move in late this evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Overnight, temperatures will only fall to the lower 60s.

More wet and unsettled weather will continue into Wednesday morning through the midday hours. Any storm that develops could contain strong, gusty winds with heavy rain at times. An isolated tornado is also possible although it’s a low risk. Rain chances will taper off by the late afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

High temperatures this week
High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

Drier air will take over for Thursday with high temperatures cooling down to the lower 60s. By Friday, high temperatures will fall to the lower 50s with freezing temperatures in the forecast for Saturday morning. A nice-looking weekend ahead!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

