Duke Energy apologizes after thousands lose power over Christmas weekend

According to Duke Energy, the rotating outages were the first ever instituted by the company in the Carolinas.
Roughly 500,000 Duke Energy customers were impacted by the rotating power outages on Christmas Eve, company officials said.
Roughly 500,000 Duke Energy customers were impacted by the rotating power outages on Christmas Eve, company officials said.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Duke Energy is apologizing to customers for the rotating power outages that left thousands in the dark over the Christmas holiday weekend.

In a presentation Tuesday before the North Carolina Utilities Commission, Duke Energy leaders discussed the company’s decision to institute rotating power outages in North Carolina and South Carolina on Dec. 24 amidst frigid temperatures.

At the outage's peak, as many as 200,000 people were without power.

According to Duke Energy, the rotating outages were the first ever instituted by the company in the Carolinas and were conducted as a preventative measure to avoid possibly larger and longer outages across the system.

Roughly 500,000 customers were impacted by the outages, Duke Energy officials said.

“We regret not being able to provide customers as much advance notice as we would have liked, and acknowledge that the outages themselves lasted far longer than we first expected,” Julie Janson, executive vice president and CEO of Duke Energy Carolinas, said in a statement.

According to the company, the length of the outages, which in some cases lasted longer than the original estimation, resulted from a failure of the automated tool used to disconnect and then restore power, requiring circuits to be restored manually.

“We own what happened. We have set out on a path to ensure that if we are faced with similar challenges, we will see a different outcome and provide a better customer experience,” Janson said.

