PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Democrat Jeff Jackson sworn into Congress following District 14 win

Jackson was elected Nov. 8.
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson(Sen. Jeff Jackson)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 118th Congress welcomed several new elected officials as they were sworn in on Jan. 3, including N.C. Rep. Jeff Jackson.

Jackson (D) beat out Pat Harrington (R) for the North Carolina U.S. House District 14 race on Nov. 8. The district covers portions of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

[Democrat Jeff Jackson wins new North Carolina U.S. House District 14 race]

In an interview with Gray Multimedia Reporter Peter Zampa on Jan. 3, Jackson discussed both sides of Congress working together.

“Well, we could go the direction of a really partisan, really unproductive Congress, or we could go the direction – because we’re closely divided – of showing actual bipartisanship, of showing some good faith,” said Jackson.

He recently has taken to TikTok to show what goes on behind the scenes after being elected to Congress, from the process of getting an office to how their families will be kept safe, leading up to the swearing-in ceremony.

“It was more than I was expecting,” he said in one of his videos.

Ted Budd, the state’s newest senator-elect republican, is also starting Tuesday after defeating democrat Cheri Beasley.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

Latest News

Roughly 500,000 Duke Energy customers were impacted by the rotating power outages on Christmas...
Duke Energy apologizes after thousands lose power over Christmas weekend
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
Duke Energy apologizes after thousands lose power over Christmas weekend
Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley