Democrat Jeff Jackson sworn into Congress following District 14 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 118th Congress welcomed several new elected officials as they were sworn in on Jan. 3, including N.C. Rep. Jeff Jackson.

Jackson (D) beat out Pat Harrington (R) for the North Carolina U.S. House District 14 race on Nov. 8. The district covers portions of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

In an interview with Gray Multimedia Reporter Peter Zampa on Jan. 3, Jackson discussed both sides of Congress working together.

“Well, we could go the direction of a really partisan, really unproductive Congress, or we could go the direction – because we’re closely divided – of showing actual bipartisanship, of showing some good faith,” said Jackson.

He recently has taken to TikTok to show what goes on behind the scenes after being elected to Congress, from the process of getting an office to how their families will be kept safe, leading up to the swearing-in ceremony.

“It was more than I was expecting,” he said in one of his videos.

Ted Budd, the state’s newest senator-elect republican, is also starting Tuesday after defeating democrat Cheri Beasley.

