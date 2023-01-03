City of Salisbury to use share of federal transportation grant for on demand, micro transit service

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Eleven rural communities in North Carolina will split $10.4 million in federal money that they can use to improve public transportation. Salisbury will be using its share of the funds to create point-to-point, micro transit access. It’s a quicker way for folks to reach their destinations.

Terry Kesler depends on the buses operated by the City of Salisbury.

“I go to the ATM so I can pay my bills because I don’t drive,” Kesler said. “It’s a great deal, a really good thing.”

Rider Charles Barker uses it for “basically, everything because I don’t have my own transportation.”

But what if there were a way to make it even more convenient and time saving? Rodney Harrison is Salisbury’s Transit Director, and part of that job includes researching grants. That is now paying off with Salisbury getting its share of a $10.4 million federal grant for rural communities to use to improve public transportation.

The grant is being distributed from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program (RURAL) to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to support the Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina (MEE NC) Project.

The project will expand on-demand transit services for up to 11 rural communities across North Carolina: Henderson, Selma, Marion, Asheboro, Burlington, the City of Wilson, Rockingham County, the City of Sanford, Castle Hayne, Salisbury, and Rocky Mount.

“This is a rural grant so we are expanding some of our services in the rural areas,” Harrison added. “Yes, there will be some expansion because this grant is focused on connectivity in our rural areas.”

According to a press release, the project will provide improved connectivity for these 11 rural communities by providing on-demand services that are tailored to each community’s mobility needs. The project will encourage pooled transit trips to reduce emissions, reduce wait times and improve travel time reliability in rural areas, and extend the useful life of transit vehicles and equipment. It will also further the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s goals of creating an interdependent multi-modal transportation network that safely accommodates all users.

“There are a lot of people in our community that does not have transportation and rely on our public transposition to get to doctor’s appointments, educational, recreational, or social needs,” Harrison said.

That could be done through on demand micro transit service.

“On demand micro transit is more of a point-to-point service,” Harrison explained. “Our current fixed route you get picked up at a bus stop and you have to travel the entire route and maybe transfer to get to your destination. With the point-to-point or micro transit on demand service, it’s more point-to-point, you get picked up at a virtual bus stop and you get delivered to your destination.”

Riders on Salisbury Transit on Tuesday said it sounds promising.

“A lot of older people, it’s tough for them to get around and they need things like that,” Kesler said.

“That sounds fantastic, that would save a lot of time,” added Barker. “I mean you know, I’m appreciative of the bus service, but straight and back, that would be fantastic.”

Applications were evaluated based on several criteria, including project readiness, cost-effectiveness, and whether the project supported critical goals like enhancing safety, increasing mobility and reliability, improving resiliency and restoring infrastructure to a state of good repair.

Applicants for the RURAL program allowed applicants to submit one application for three different grant programs: RURAL, the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA), and the new National Infrastructure Project Assistance program (Mega).

USDOT announced INFRA award recipients in September and expects to announce the recipients of this round of Mega funding early next year.

