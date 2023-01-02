PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm temperatures last a couple more days before cold front

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures last a couple more days.

Strong cold front moves through mid-week!

  • Tonight: Patchy dense fog, mild
  • First Alert Weather Days: Periods of rain, storms Tuesday night through Wednesday
  • End of week/weekend: Back to normal!

After a foggy start to the first Monday of 2023, sunshine returned and warmed temperatures into the mid to upper 60s! Although patchy dense fog is possible once again tonight into the Tuesday morning commute, coverage won’t be as widespread. Temperatures will only dip into the low 50s for most, before rebounding into the upper 60s once again... Even despite the cloud cover!

Next Few Days weather
Next Few Days weather(WBTV)

First Alert Weather Days: By the Tuesday evening commute, rain chances will be increasing from west to east. A few storms will also be possible, but the better chance for thunderstorms will be on Wednesday. A Level One out of Five risk for severe weather is in place for most of our area Wednesday as damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Behind the cold front, drier and more seasonable conditions work in... We’re back to the 30s and 50s wrapping up the work week and heading into the weekend!

Have a great week and stay tuned for frequent forecast updates with the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

