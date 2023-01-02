PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says

Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.

Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest developments as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ranlo
Off-duty police officer charged with murder after domestic incident in Gaston County
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
Crime scene tape
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC

Latest News

The money would be used for renovations and equipping the West End Plaza for office spaces.
New life for the old mall: Rowan Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on mall renovations
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
One killed in single-vehicle New Year’s Eve crash in Ashe County
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Charlotte started 2023 with higher gas prices.
Charlotte gas prices start 2023 over 8 cents higher than previous week