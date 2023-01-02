Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.

Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident.

No other information was immediately available.

