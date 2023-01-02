Rain, storms coming late Tuesday after foggy start to first week of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. and a First Alert Weather Day is in place for the morning hours.

Today: Dense fog to start, mild afternoon

Tuesday-Wednesday: Periods of rain, storms

End of Week: Cooler, more seasonable

Clouds will be slow to clear again today, but most neighborhoods should see some sunshine this afternoon with mild readings in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog, low clouds & spotty drizzle all across the #CLT region this morning, but like yesterday, some sunshine is likely to break through for the afternoon with unseasonably mild readings in the middle 60s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zupQxK3fa2 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 2, 2023

We’ll be mostly cloudy, damp and mild tonight; patchy fog may be an issue again with lows in the lower 50s.

First Alert Weather Days: A strong cold front will advance our way from the west midweek and will bring us our next chance for rain. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but after the evening commute, rain chances will pick up from west to east. Thunderstorms are also a possibility, especially into Wednesday. High temperatures will be close to 70 degrees on both days.

FIRST ALERT: Showers & perhaps even some thunderstorms will arrive first late Tuesday night as a front advances from the west. Another round or two will cross the region during the day on Wednesday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/PFHMPjHuI4 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 2, 2023

Cooler, more seasonable conditions are set to return behind our cold front. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50s and lows in the lower 30s to wrap up the work week.

As for the weekend, we should remain rain-free with seasonal highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog & patchy drizzle this morning, but otherwise no rain around #CLT today. Rain chances gradually build Tuesday - especially late in the day - & showers & thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night & Wednesday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/0w3ZzV51sR — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 2, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

