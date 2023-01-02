Rain, storms coming late Tuesday after foggy start to first week of 2023
Clouds will be slow to clear again today, but most neighborhoods should see some sunshine this afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. and a First Alert Weather Day is in place for the morning hours.
- Today: Dense fog to start, mild afternoon
- Tuesday-Wednesday: Periods of rain, storms
- End of Week: Cooler, more seasonable
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
Clouds will be slow to clear again today, but most neighborhoods should see some sunshine this afternoon with mild readings in the mid to upper 60s.
We’ll be mostly cloudy, damp and mild tonight; patchy fog may be an issue again with lows in the lower 50s.
First Alert Weather Days: A strong cold front will advance our way from the west midweek and will bring us our next chance for rain. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but after the evening commute, rain chances will pick up from west to east. Thunderstorms are also a possibility, especially into Wednesday. High temperatures will be close to 70 degrees on both days.
Cooler, more seasonable conditions are set to return behind our cold front. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50s and lows in the lower 30s to wrap up the work week.
As for the weekend, we should remain rain-free with seasonal highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Hope you New Year is off to a great start!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.