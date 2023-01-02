PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
One killed in single-vehicle New Year’s Eve crash in Ashe County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a vehicle ran off the road and overturned on New Year’s Eve in Ashe County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to a fatal crash on U.S. 221 near Paul Goodman Road at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Investigators said the driver of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading south on U.S. 221 when they ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs and overturned.

The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jose Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Fleetwood, died from his injuries on the scene, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

