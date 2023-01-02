Novant and Atrium welcome first babies of 2023 throughout greater Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hello 2023, and hello new babies!

Novant Health and Atrium Health welcome their first babies born in the new year on Sunday throughout different greater Charlotte region locations.

The first baby born arrived at Novant in New Hanover Regional Medical Center at 12:02 a.m. The parents from Wallace, N.C., named the baby girl Mabelyn Camacho-Duarte.

Atrium’s first baby arrived in Cleveland County in Shelby, N.C. at 12:09 a.m.

In Mecklenburg County at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, the first baby arrived at 2:30 a.m. It was a baby boy named Tyson Bishop.

Novant Health also welcomed Kaden Lunsford in Matthews at 3:45 a.m., Lennox Tolliver in Huntersville at 9:59 a.m., and Benjamin Strong in Charlotte at 1:29 a.m.

