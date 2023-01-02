PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Novant and Atrium welcome first babies of 2023 throughout greater Charlotte region

Hello 2023, and hello new babies!
(left) baby Bridget Camacho-Duarte (right) baby Tyson Bishop
(left) baby Bridget Camacho-Duarte (right) baby Tyson Bishop(Novant and Atrium)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hello 2023, and hello new babies!

Novant Health and Atrium Health welcome their first babies born in the new year on Sunday throughout different greater Charlotte region locations.

The first baby born arrived at Novant in New Hanover Regional Medical Center at 12:02 a.m. The parents from Wallace, N.C., named the baby girl Mabelyn Camacho-Duarte.

Atrium’s first baby arrived in Cleveland County in Shelby, N.C. at 12:09 a.m.

In Mecklenburg County at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, the first baby arrived at 2:30 a.m. It was a baby boy named Tyson Bishop.

Novant Health also welcomed Kaden Lunsford in Matthews at 3:45 a.m., Lennox Tolliver in Huntersville at 9:59 a.m., and Benjamin Strong in Charlotte at 1:29 a.m.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI is investigating after a Ranlo police officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect early...
Off-duty police officer charged with murder after domestic incident in Gaston County
More than 3,200 Duke Energy customers lost power in south Charlotte on Saturday.
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
A teenager in Watauga County was killed after he became trapped underneath an overturned tractor.
14-year-old killed after becoming trapped underneath tractor in Watauga County

Latest News

Concord Fire Central Drive
Concord FD rescues six pets from house fire on New Year’s Day
Baby Bridget Camacho-Duarte was born in New Hanover
Novant and Atrium 2023 Babies
Crime scene tape
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Panthers blow fourth-quarter lead, officially eliminated with loss to Tampa Bay