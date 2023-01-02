Next round of rain arrives late Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next round of rain will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, with temperatures staying unseasonably warm!

Today: Some sun, warmer and dry

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday PM into Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds

Friday through weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable

After a foggy start this morning, expect some sun this afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 50s.

While most of Tuesday will be dry and cloudy, rain with thunderstorms will move in late Tuesday evening. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

More wet and unsettled weather will continue into Wednesday for the morning and midday hours before drier air moves in. Any storm that develops could contain strong, gusty winds with heavy rain at times. Wednesday afternoon will stay warm in the upper 60s.

Drier air will take over for Thursday with high temperatures cooling down to the lower 60s. By Friday, high temperatures will fall to the lower 50s with freezing temperatures in the forecast for Saturday morning.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

First Monday of the New Year!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.