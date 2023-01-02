PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Next round of rain arrives late Tuesday

After a foggy start this morning, expect some sun this afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next round of rain will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, with temperatures staying unseasonably warm!

  • Today: Some sun, warmer and dry
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday PM into Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds
  • Friday through weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable

After a foggy start this morning, expect some sun this afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 50s.

While most of Tuesday will be dry and cloudy, rain with thunderstorms will move in late Tuesday evening. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

More wet and unsettled weather will continue into Wednesday for the morning and midday hours before drier air moves in. Any storm that develops could contain strong, gusty winds with heavy rain at times. Wednesday afternoon will stay warm in the upper 60s.

Drier air will take over for Thursday with high temperatures cooling down to the lower 60s. By Friday, high temperatures will fall to the lower 50s with freezing temperatures in the forecast for Saturday morning.

First Monday of the New Year!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

