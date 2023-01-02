New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year, comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina.
For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency.
Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a majority of the Council of the State to extend the declaration beyond 30 days or it expires.
The General Assembly would have to pass a law for the declaration to go beyond 60 days.
Additionally, individual income tax is going down again, from 4.99% to 4.75%.
It’s a six-year plan that will end in 2027, bringing the individual income tax rate down to 3.99%.
On the flip side, the N.C. gas tax went up Sunday to 40.5 cents a gallon.
