New year means new laws go into effect in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year, comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina.

For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency.

Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a majority of the Council of the State to extend the declaration beyond 30 days or it expires.

The General Assembly would have to pass a law for the declaration to go beyond 60 days.

Additionally, individual income tax is going down again, from 4.99% to 4.75%.

It’s a six-year plan that will end in 2027, bringing the individual income tax rate down to 3.99%.

On the flip side, the N.C. gas tax went up Sunday to 40.5 cents a gallon.

