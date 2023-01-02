PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New life for the old mall: Rowan Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on mall renovations

The money would be used for renovations and equipping the West End Plaza for office spaces.(Rowan County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County have set a public hearing this week to deal with a proposed plan to finance up to $30,100,000 for renovations at the West End Plaza.

The Salisbury Mall, now known as the West End Plaza, was purchased by Rowan County ten years ago, and now major work needs to be done if the mall is to continue housing county offices and some retail stores.

Initially full of retail stores, the Salisbury Mall opened in the mid-1980′s. After about 15 years the mall began to struggle and many of the large anchor stores, like Belk and J.C. Penney, moved out.

Needing space for county services, Rowan County Commissioners approved the purchase of the mall for $3.4 million in 2013. The name was changed to the West End Plaza.

This week’s public hearing will give residents a chance to speak on a proposed installment financing contract for the financing of the renovation project. It would result in the renovation of the mall into office spaces. The application must be approved by the North Carolina Local Government Commission.

The county will hear bids from banks who will want to provide the $30 million at a fixed interest rate. The county will award the contract to the bank with the lowest interest rate, then will have to pay the funds back. Money is already budgeted for the project, according to county officials.

According to the timeline provided by the county in July, 2019, construction could start as soon as June 2022, and the project could be completed by July 2023.

The public hearing will take place on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Room in the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building located at 130 West Innes Street, Salisbury.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: https://bit.ly/rowanboc3pm Password: 028144 Or join by phone: Dial: (602) 753-0140 (720) 928-9299 (213) 338-8477 Webinar ID: 975 6995 5631 Password: 028144

