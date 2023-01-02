Concord FD rescues six pets from house fire on New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department rescued six pets during a house fire Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 562 Central Drive NW in Concord around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

When personnel arrived on the scene, a fire in the attic was discovered and the incident was controlled within 12 minutes of units being dispatched and nine minutes of firefighters first arriving.

Firefighters safely removed three cats and three dogs from the home, which was unoccupied at the time.

There were no reported injuries, and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

A total of 24 firefighters, in addition to help from the Kannapolis FD responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also Read: Off-duty police officer charged with murder after domestic incident in Gaston County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.