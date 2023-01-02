Charlotte gas prices start 2023 over 8 cents higher than previous week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 8.1 cents over the previous week, sitting at $2.97 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 19.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 8.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $2.66 per gallon as of Jan. 1 while the most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of $2.03 per gallon.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.99, down 11.2 cents from last week’s $2.88 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has dropped 1.4 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.67 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three-year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”

