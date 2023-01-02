2023 Garbage/Recycling calendar released by the City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar.

Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.

The CARTology functions are also on the city website. Residents can type in their addresses to view collection schedules, set up notifications, and search items to see if they are recyclable or if they should be placed in the garbage.

For more information and to download the calendar, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/recycling.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.