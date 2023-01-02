PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2023 Garbage/Recycling calendar released by the City of Kannapolis

The City asks that residents space carts, yard waste, furniture and bulky items 5 feet away from each other and from parked cars, mailboxes, poles, guy wires, fences and other obstructions. Place your garbage, recycling, yard waste, bulky items, white goods, and e-waste at the curb the night before your collection day and remove empty containers from the curb no later than 7 a.m. the day after your collection day.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar.

Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.

The CARTology functions are also on the city website. Residents can type in their addresses to view collection schedules, set up notifications, and search items to see if they are recyclable or if they should be placed in the garbage.

For more information and to download the calendar, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/recycling.

