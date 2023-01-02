$10K reward offered for information in killing of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WESH) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of an elderly couple at a Florida retirement community.

Mount Dora officials are investigating the homicide of an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife at the Waterman Village senior living facility.

Police said they got a 911 call around 4 p.m. Saturday from Waterman Village security about suspicious activity.

When police arrived, they found the elderly couple dead inside their apartment.

“We’re committed to spare no expense in learning the facts surrounding this untimely death,” said Mount Dora interim Police Chief Mike Gibson.

Investigators have released few details about the deaths, simply saying the investigation was very active.

They also would not release the identities of the victims, but said the couple’s son, who was out of town, had been notified of his parents’ deaths.

“There are things we just cannot discuss at this moment,” Gibson said Sunday. “Possibly tomorrow we’ll be able to put out more.”

Gibson added that Waterman Village had extensive security measures and staff in place.

Some concerned Waterman Village residents claimed there were several incidents of suspicious activity in the two or three days prior to the homicides.

A husband and wife who live near where the couple was killed claimed a strange woman was trying to enter their apartment late last week.

“I do know that all of our neighbors who weren’t so careful about it before are going to keep their doors locked,” said the wife, whose name was not given.

Despite the fear, police and city officials told residents the city is safe.

“You shouldn’t feel any less safe than you felt yesterday morning when you woke up,” Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile said Sunday. “Our police department serves this city well. They protect our city.”

Mount Dora has called in reinforcements for the investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is offering the help of its forensic science resources.

