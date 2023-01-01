Warm start to the 2023 before First Alert Weather Days this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm start to 2023!

First Alert Weather Days Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday: Dense fog to start, decreasing clouds into the afternoon

Tuesday-Wednesday: Periods of rain, storms

End of week: Cooler, more seasonable

Monday's weather planner (WBTV)

Another night of fog is expected for portions of the Piedmont, where temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s to near 50-degrees. Where clear skies prevail, lows will be able to make it into the low to mid 40s. Clouds will be slow to clear again tomorrow... Where we see cloud cover linger, highs will reach the low to mid 60s. The mid to upper 60s are possible where we get sunshine to return earlier in the afternoon.

First Alert Weather Days: A strong cold front will be moving overhead mid-week and will bring us our next chance for rain. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but after the evening commute, rain chances will pick up from west to east. Thunderstorms are also a possibility, especially into Wednesday. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Cooler, more seasonable conditions are set to return behind our cold front! Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50s to wrap up the upcoming work week.

Happy new year!

