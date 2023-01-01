PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm start to the 2023 before First Alert Weather Days this week

First Alert Weather this week
First Alert Weather this week(WBTV)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm start to 2023!

First Alert Weather Days Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Monday: Dense fog to start, decreasing clouds into the afternoon
  • Tuesday-Wednesday: Periods of rain, storms
  • End of week: Cooler, more seasonable
Monday's weather planner
Monday's weather planner(WBTV)

Another night of fog is expected for portions of the Piedmont, where temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s to near 50-degrees. Where clear skies prevail, lows will be able to make it into the low to mid 40s. Clouds will be slow to clear again tomorrow... Where we see cloud cover linger, highs will reach the low to mid 60s. The mid to upper 60s are possible where we get sunshine to return earlier in the afternoon.

First Alert Weather Days: A strong cold front will be moving overhead mid-week and will bring us our next chance for rain. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but after the evening commute, rain chances will pick up from west to east. Thunderstorms are also a possibility, especially into Wednesday. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Cooler, more seasonable conditions are set to return behind our cold front! Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50s to wrap up the upcoming work week.

Download the WBTV Weather app for your latest forecast.

Happy new year!

