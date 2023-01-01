PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temperatures warm up before rain chances return Tuesday

Sunday will start with clouds before clearing in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’ll be a warm start to the New Year with another round of rain coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Sunday: Decreasing clouds, warmer.
  • First Alert Weather Days Tuesday, Wednesday: Rain with t-storms.
  • Friday: Temperatures drop.

Sunday will start with clouds with some clearing expected for the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

High temperatures over the next week
High temperatures over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Dry weather will continue into Monday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s!

Wet and unsettled weather will move in by Tuesday evening into Wednesday alongside a cold front – our next First Alert Weather Days.

Temperatures will continue to stay warm through at least Wednesday in the middle to upper 60s with a cool down by Friday.

Happy New Year!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

