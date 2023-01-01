PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers blow fourth-quarter lead, officially eliminated with loss to Tampa Bay

In a must-game win for Carolina, last week’s injury loss of cornerback Jaycee Horn last week approved to be too much to overcome.
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, FLA. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers were officially eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a must-win game.

Despite holding a 21-10 early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers (6-10) allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter and Tampa Bay (8-8) won the NFC South with a 30-24 victory.

In a must-game win for Carolina, last week’s injury loss of cornerback Jaycee Horn last week approved to be too much to overcome as Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans hauled in 207 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tom Brady threw for 432 yards against starting cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor, the fourth most ever by a QB against the Panthers.

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns but had an interception and lost a key fumble late in the fourth quarter.

The win is heartbreaking for the Panthers, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2017. After a 1-4 start to the season that led to the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, interim head coach Steve Wilks helped put Carolina back in playoff contention thanks to a weak division.

The Panthers still had a chance to win with 1:04 remaining in the game after kicker Eddy Pineiro hit a 49-yard field goal to make it 30-24 but the Buccaneers held on thanks to a saved punt that kept the Panthers out of better field position.

Carolina will travel to face the New Orleans Saints in the final game of the year next Sunday.

Also Read: NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI is investigating after a Ranlo police officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect early...
Off-duty police officer charged with murder after domestic incident in Gaston County
More than 3,200 Duke Energy customers lost power in south Charlotte on Saturday.
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte
A teenager in Watauga County was killed after he became trapped underneath an overturned tractor.
14-year-old killed after becoming trapped underneath tractor in Watauga County
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church

Latest News

Police are investigating a homicide on West Tyvola Road on Sunday afternoon.
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
It's the second year for the partnership that included the Powles Staton Funeral home, Rowan...
Christmas toy drive in Rowan a big success
Kaiyo, is pronounced "kaay-iy-o." His name means "ocean" in Japanese.
Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer
The transfer of 210 acres in Montgomery County is now complete, which provides the public with...
Three Rivers Land Trust expands public lands: 210 acres added to Uwharrie National Forest