Off-duty police officer stabbed during domestic dispute in Gaston County, suspect killed

The SBI is investigating after a Ranlo police officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect early Sunday morning.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ranlo police officer was stabbed while responding to a call early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Burlington Avenue, just off of Spencer Mountain Road.

Once at the scene, police found that the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, had been stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute, and had shot and killed the suspect.

The investigation was turned over to the Gaston County Police, who requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

