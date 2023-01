Off-duty police officer arrested, charged with murder in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Ranlo police officer has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute in Gaston County.

Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, was booked at the Gaston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, on Burlington Avenue, just off Spencer Mountain Road.

Once at the scene, police found that the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, had been stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute, and had shot and killed the other individual.

The deceased victim was identified as 33-year-old Juan Nikely Avalo.

“It’s definitely difficult when you have a little one next door and stuff like that happens. Shocking,” said next-door neighbor Trevor Tolodziecki.

He notes this isn’t the first time the house has had domestic disputes. He said he’s heard yelling and fighting multiple times coming from that direction.

“I saw the lights and police going like this with the flashlights,” remembered Melisa Herrera, who moved into her new house on the street last week.

“It’s just weird because I practically just moved in here in this neighborhood so it’s a little sketchy.”

The investigation was turned over to the Gaston County Police, who requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

During the investigation, the SBI obtained a murder warrant against the officer, who has since been identified as 34-year-old Kwaku Riley Agyapon.

Agyapon has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

He is being held under observation at CaroMont Health in Gastonia due to his injuries, but once he is discharged, will be booked at the Gaston County Jail.

The SBI is continuing to investigate the incident.

WBTV confirmed that Agyapon formerly worked with Gaston County Police from October 2019, until he resigned in April 2022.

