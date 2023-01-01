Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks.

Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese.

Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning how to be a K-9 team. He is a year old and when not working loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard.

Say hello if you see him and Officer West around the City.

