Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer

Kaiyo, is pronounced "kaay-iy-o." His name means "ocean" in Japanese.(Kannapolis Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks.

Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese.

Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning how to be a K-9 team. He is a year old and when not working loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard.

Say hello if you see him and Officer West around the City.

