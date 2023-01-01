PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal

(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will return to Conway for his redshirt senior season.

McCall made the announcement Sunday evening on Instagram after reports surfaced he had withdrawn his name from the transfer portal.

The news was first reported Sunday by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

McCall is a three three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, the first football player in conference history to accomplish that feat. He’s thrown for over 8,000 yards and 80 touchdowns in his career. McCall also helped guide the Chanticleers to three straight bowl-eligible seasons.

The decision would come less than a month after McCall announced he was entering the portal, stating he wanted to explore other opportunities. He did play in the Chants’ Birmingham Bowl loss to East Carolina but left early due to an injury.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

