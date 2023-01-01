PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It’s the second homicide of the new year, less than 24 hours into 2023.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

