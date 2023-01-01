CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the intersection of Arrowhead Road and North Tryon Street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: CMPD investigating Christmas morning homicide in northeast Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.