CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte.
A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
The investigation is still early but CMPD is not looking for any suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
Also Read: CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.