CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte.

A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is still early but CMPD is not looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

