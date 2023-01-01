PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

Crime scene tape
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte.

A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is still early but CMPD is not looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

