Christmas toy drive in Rowan a big success

It's the second year for the partnership that included the Powles Staton Funeral home, Rowan Sheriff's Office, and Rowan Dept. of Social Services.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Christmas toy drive held in recent weeks in Rowan County was a big success, according to organizers.

The 2022 Toy Drive presented by Powles Staton Funeral Home Inc., which included participation from the Rowan County Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, totaled gifts for more than 350 children.

“In 2021, a partnership began with the three which grew even larger in 2022,” organizers said. “Without the help of so many this never would have been possible.”

Organizers thanked many of those who participated, including Russ Roakes, Laura Naves, and Heather Anne Bailey, along with a huge list of other volunteers.

“We are looking forward to an even larger event in 2023,” organizers said, “thanks to everyone who made this happen!”

