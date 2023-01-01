PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

The crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte

According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 3,200 Duke Energy customers lost power in south Charlotte on Saturday.
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte
Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
A teenager in Watauga County was killed after he became trapped underneath an overturned tractor.
14-year-old killed after becoming trapped underneath tractor in Watauga County
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing...
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

Latest News

Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte.
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
A teenager in Watauga County was killed after he became trapped underneath an overturned tractor.
14-year-old killed after becoming trapped underneath tractor in Watauga County
Featuring Sheila Crunkleton
Red Cross Offers Winter Safety Tips
More than 3,200 Duke Energy customers lost power in south Charlotte on Saturday.
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte