Rounds of rain prompt First Alert Weather Day on Saturday before warm Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Periods of rain will continue today with a dry and warmer start to the New Year.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Rounds of rain, cloudy and mild.

Sunday: Dry and warmer.

First Alert Weather Days Tuesday, Wednesday: Rain with t-storms.

It’s a wet and muggy outlook for today with rounds of rain continuing through the late afternoon. Rain chances will decrease by the evening.

While it’s looking mainly dry by the time we ring in the New Year, fog will be a concern through early Sunday.

High temperatures for today will be near 60 degrees with overnight lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday will start with clouds with some clearing expected for the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Dry weather will continue into Monday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s!

Wet and unsettled weather will move in by Tuesday evening into Wednesday alongside a cold front – our next First Alert Weather Days.

Temperatures will continue to stay warm through Thursday in the middle to upper 60s with a cool down by Friday.

Have a Happy New Year!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

