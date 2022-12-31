PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One person shot in west Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Medic says

The incident happened on Watson Drive in west Charlotte.
One person was shot on Watson Drive near West Boulevard and Remount Road on Saturday morning.
One person was shot on Watson Drive near West Boulevard and Remount Road on Saturday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in west Charlotte late Saturday morning, Medic confirmed.

The incident happened on Watson Drive, near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road.

Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing...
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Highway 74 closed in Monroe on Friday afternoon after power lines fell into the roadway.
Union County highway reopened near Monroe Mall after crash downs power lines
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports

Latest News

More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in south Charlotte on Saturday.
More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in south Charlotte
Y2 Yoga has three locations in Charlotte
Getting healthy in 2023 with Y2 Yoga in Charlotte
Can you say goodbye to migraines with this cap?
Product Test: Bekah and Mary try out the Magic Gel Migraine Ice Head Wrap
Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says