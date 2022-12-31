One person shot in west Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in west Charlotte late Saturday morning, Medic confirmed.

The incident happened on Watson Drive, near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road.

Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

