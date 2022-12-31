More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in south Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers are currently without power in the south Charlotte area, according to Duke’s online power outage map.

The outages appear to be centered in the Piper Glen area.

Power is expected to be restored around 4:45 p.m.

The cause of the outages is not immediately known.

