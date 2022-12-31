More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers are currently without power in the south Charlotte area, according to Duke’s online power outage map.

The outages appear to be centered in the Piper Glen area.

Power is expected to be restored around 4:45 p.m.

The cause of the outages is not immediately known.

