Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm

A vigil was held in memory of Anndel Taylor at West Meck High School on Friday night.
The community gathered Friday night to remember and celebrate the life of Charlotte native Anndel Taylor.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, a community gathered to honor the life of Anndel Taylor, a Charlotte native who died tragically in her car during a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. last week.

Nearly 100 of Taylor’s family and friends joined together at West Meck High School to hold a vigil in her memory, and to celebrate her life.

“She was loved, she was really loved,” her mother, Wanda Brown Steele, said on Friday night.

Those who gathered remembered Taylor for the same ways - for her laughs and heart for others.

“She was always there whenever you needed someone to talk to,” childhood friend Narysha Audrey said. “She was the strongest person I have known.”

“I’m just glad she had so many people loving her,” sister Tomeshia Brown said. “It makes it a lot easier to cry.”

Taylor’s family said they plan to continue honoring their loved one by living their lives the way that she did, never giving up and always pushing forward.

“She made sure we didn’t give up on anything,” Brown said. “So anything we started when she was here, we’re gonna finish it.”

According to her mother, the family is traveling to Buffalo tomorrow for one funeral service, before her body is flown back to Charlotte to have a second service sometime within the next week.

Also Read: ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

