PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

14-year-old killed after becoming trapped underneath tractor in Watauga County

Deputies said the boy had been feeding cattle when the tractor overturned.
A teenager in Watauga County was killed after he became trapped underneath an overturned tractor.
A teenager in Watauga County was killed after he became trapped underneath an overturned tractor.(Arizona's Family)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old boy was killed on Friday afternoon after the tractor he was operating overturned in Watauga County.

According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported that they had seen a tractor slide down a steep hill and then roll over in a field off of Highway 421 near Laurel Branch Road.

Officials identified the boy as Cole Ellis of the Sugar Grove community.

He had been feeding cattle in the field when the tractor lost traction and overturned.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said that “our thoughts and prayers are with the Ellis family as this incident has rocked our entire community.”

Related: Official to propose renaming Watauga County bridge in honor of fallen deputy

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing...
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Highway 74 closed in Monroe on Friday afternoon after power lines fell into the roadway.
Union County highway reopened near Monroe Mall after crash downs power lines
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports

Latest News

Featuring Sheila Crunkleton
Red Cross Offers Winter Safety Tips
More than 3,200 Duke Energy customers lost power in south Charlotte on Saturday.
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte
Y2 Yoga has three locations in Charlotte
Getting healthy in 2023 with Y2 Yoga in Charlotte
Can you say goodbye to migraines with this cap?
Product Test: Bekah and Mary try out the Magic Gel Migraine Ice Head Wrap