Warmer, drier start to 2023 after rainy New Year’s Eve

For today, clouds will increase with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon.
For today, clouds will increase with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely for New Year’s Eve, with warmer and drier conditions to start 2023.

  • Today: Increasing clouds, few showers
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rounds of rain, heavy at times
  • Tuesday and Wednesday: Wet, unsettled

For today, clouds will increase with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay mild near 60 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Rain chances will increase beginning Saturday morning with rounds of rain through the evening. While not expecting a washout, the rain will be heavy at times with adjusted forecast totals close to half an inch.

Chances for rain will taper off by the night, which looks good for New Year’s Eve plans!

It’ll be warm and breezy with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

After a cloudy beginning to Sunday, expect a gradual clearing for the afternoon with a high temperature of 65 degrees.

Rain chances are in play for New Year's Eve, followed by a warm and dry start to 2023.
Rain chances are in play for New Year's Eve, followed by a warm and dry start to 2023.

Dry weather will continue into Monday with rain chances increasing late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures for next week will stay unseasonably warm in the middle 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Warmer, drier start to 2023 after rainy New Year’s Eve
