Union County highway closed near Monroe Mall due to downed power lines

The road is currently impassable near the intersection of Highway 74 and Secrest Shortcut Road.
Highway 74 closed on Friday afternoon after power lines fell into the roadway.
Highway 74 closed on Friday afternoon after power lines fell into the roadway.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway 74 in Union County is currently closed near the Monroe Mall after power lines fell into the roadway, police said.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the road is closed in both directions at the intersection of Secrest Shortcut Road after a crash downed the lines.

Police say that traffic lights are out and described the road as ‘impassable.’

Officers are currently working to re-route traffic in the area.

Drivers are asked to be patient while officials attend to the situation.

