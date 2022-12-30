Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023.

Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated.

The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer Jason West, department officials said. The two are busy training and learning how to be a K-9 team.

According to the department, Kaiyo is a year old and when not working he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard.

