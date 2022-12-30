First Alert Weather Day in place for New Year’s Eve as rain could impact daytime plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for New Year’s Eve, but thankfully, it likely won’t be raining all day.

New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain, few storms, mainly dry by midnight.

New Year’s Day: Clouds to start, still warm, dry.

Next week: Even warmer! Rain returns midweek.

Clouds have moved back in for the final Friday of 2022.

A few sprinkles will remain possible through the rest of the evening as temperatures fall out of the 50s and 60s and into the the 40s and low 50s by early Saturday morning.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday as periods of rain and a few thunderstorms are expected, especially into the afternoon hours. Fortunately, it won’t be a washout all day!

Lingering rain impacts are possible by Saturday evening, but coverage will be decreasing at that point and most locations will be dry as we ring in the new year.

High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area and Charlotte will likely still be in the mid 50s by midnight.

Clouds and patchy fog will linger into the start of 2023, but we should see some sunshine by the second half of Sunday.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 60s on Sunday afternoon and the upper 60s by Monday.

Another cold front will be working overhead by the middle of next week. This will increase our rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday and a First Alert Weather Day is in place as a result.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Happy New Year!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

