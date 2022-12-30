PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte

The cause is now under investigation.
Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway.

A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

The cause is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Chris Spaunhorst was a father of five, often working 50-hour or 60-hour weeks to provide for...
Father of 5 killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Day, police say
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison

Latest News

Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Dean Lauber died following a medical emergency at home.
‘Dean, we love you’: Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service
The 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl kicks off Friday at 12 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.
Excitement builds ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium
Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service