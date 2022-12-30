Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte
The cause is now under investigation.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said.
According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway.
A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.
