Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway.

A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

The cause is now under investigation.

