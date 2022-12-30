Fans excited for NC State and Maryland to face off in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State and the University of Maryland will face off Friday at noon at Bank of America Stadium in the annual Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Wolfpack (8-4) and the Terrapins (7-5) will face off for the 71st time and just the first time since 2013. The two used to be conference rivals in the Atlantic Coast.

Both fan bases have already descended upon the Queen City in anticipation of the game.

This is truly the most wonderful time of the year as we get into the heart of bowl season, and Charlotte gets to kick off a jam-packed weekend of bowl games with one of the more fun atmospheres on the slate, and there is no shortage of excitement for tomorrow’s game.

Both squads took to the stage at Carowinds Winterfest to get the Wolfpack and Terrapin faithful ready for kickoff.

Fans have traveled from far and wide for the game, and say the setting in Charlotte has been perfect for some bowl action.

“The city’s doing it up right. There’s Duke Mayo Bowl stuff everywhere, so it’s exciting for them,” NC State dad Jeff Greer, who traveled from Pittsburgh said.

Both fanbases hope that Thursday night’s excitement carries over to a statement win to end their seasons.

The Wolfpack are thankful for the opportunity to end the season close to home.

“It feels great to be home, playing in our state,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “Getting a chance for these players to play a bowl game so close to their families.”

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is just one of 42 bowl games that happen each postseason, but for the players suiting up, it’s a chance to put a bow on their season and make some memories.

“There’s a lot of teams that get to come to these bowl games, and there’s a lot of teams that don’t,” Doeren added. “These are memories that these young men will have for the rest of their lives.”

This is NC State’s third appearance in the game. They lost to Mississippi State in 2015 and beat Central Florida in 2005. This will be Maryland’s first appearance in the game.

