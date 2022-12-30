Excitement builds ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The excitement is real for Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

This bowl game reignites the old ACC rivalry between the NC State Wolfpack and the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

More than 45,000 fans filled Bank of America Stadium for last year’s bowl and leaders are anticipating another big turnout.

This is just one of 42 bowl games that happen across the country in the post-season. The Wolfpack is lucky, as they have the advantage with the game being in their home state.

However, both coaches believe they have a great chance at winning.

“The senior leadership that we’ve had all year long; we’ve got a bunch of veteran players. Our quarterback obviously - Taulia Tagovailoa, one of the top quarterbacks in the country - gives us an opportunity on the offensive side of the ball,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said.

“We’ve overcome a lot through the season, overcoming injuries and playing four quarterbacks and finding a way to win eight games through all that. The grit, perseverance, and love they have for each other is unique,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said.

The Terrapins joined the Big Ten, but both teams own a 33-33-4 record in the all-time series. So, a lot of eyes will be on this game.

That also means a lot of money to the Queen City.

Last year, it was estimated the bowl game brought in about $20 million in economic impact.

If that happens again - that coupled with the spending at this year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic in September – the city is looking at about $35 million from these two big events alone.

And fans aren’t worried about traveling to Charlotte to watch the Wolfpack and the Terrapins.

WBTV caught up with some fans yesterday, who said they’ve come from far and wide to see the excitement unfold.

The two teams packed 1500 bags each (total of 3,000) for area children who might need those vital meals during winter break.

Fans who haven’t picked up their ticket yet will find there are still some available Friday morning.

A check of Ticketmaster found the lowest one is about $90.

There will be some road closures in place around Bank of America Stadium for the bowl game.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard will close.

Starting at 9 a.m., parts of Brooklyn Village Avenue, Mint Street, 1st Street and Levine Avenue will close. Other closures will start later in the afternoon and will lift by 5 p.m.

