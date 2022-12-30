Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the driver killed in a vehicle crash that followed a chase in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers say they were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit around 8:30 a.m. for a car associated with an armed robbery from the night before.

A chase ensued after the driver reportedly did not stop for a traffic stop. Officers say the stop was initiated because the car was associated “with a crime dangerous to life.”

According to police, the car crashed along West Boulevard between Clanton Road after stop sticks were deployed.

Officers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was injured. They were taken to an area hospital and are expected to recover.

On Friday, the driver was identified as 34-year-old Monet Darrisaw.

“Our policy regarding pursuits is for crimes dangerous to life. In which case this was reported as an armed robbery, carjacking and that is a crime dangerous to life; therefore the officers were within policy,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Hulsey previously said.

