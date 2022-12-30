‘Dean, we love you’: Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a somber day Thursday for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and family and friends, as they said goodbye to CMPD Ofc. Dean Lauber.

Lauber died unexpectedly last week after a medical emergency. He had been with the department since 2001, and his wife was a firefighter with Charlotte Fire.

Dozens gathered Thursday at First Baptist Charlotte to say their goodbyes. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings talked about the kind of man Lauber was and the impact he had, saying he always put others first.

“I truly believe that even before Dean was born, that God knew the exact day and the exact hour that he would call him home,” Jennings said. “I pray that you rest easy, and I pray that your legacy will continue through CMPD.”

Officer Lauber, your watch may have ended but your legacy carries on. We are forever grateful for your service. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/ZLJJYM0pNb — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 29, 2022

“Dean, we love you. We will miss you more than you will ever know, but we will always remember you for the great man that you are,” Lauber’s sister, Annie McCusker, said.

Lauber was 52 years old. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

