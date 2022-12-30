PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Cat brought to Charleston Animal Society had 38 hair ties removed from stomach

Juliet is being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30 hair ties from its stomach.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cat brought into Charleston Animal Society is facing a long road to recovery after a life-saving surgery removed 38 hair ties from its stomach.

Juliet was brought to the shelter along with two other cats who had been left outside of a home with their family moved out of the state, Animal Society officials said.

The shelter said Juliet began not eating after being at the shelter for several weeks and became lethargic. That’s when radiographs showed an unusual blockage in the cat’s stomach.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Charleston Animal Society Associate Director of Veterinary Care Dr. Leigh Jamison said.

Jamison’s team soon uncovered a “seemingly endless bundle of strings” inside the cat’s stomach. They would soon find out the bundle was 38 hair ties that were preventing Juliet from eating and processing food.

Juliet, a cat brought to Charleston Animal Society, is on its way to recovery after 38 hair ties were removed from the cat's stomach.(Charleston Animal Society)

“We have to make sure that as we feed her, we keep her electrolytes in balance,” Jamison said.

Though the hair ties did not cause damage to the cat’s intestines. The team is watching a serious liver condition that developed because of fat buildup.

“Juliet is in fair condition, but she is being fed very carefully at this time with a feeding tube,” Jamison said. “This blockage has caused a liver condition that we are watching closely.”

The shelter says Juliet’s health is on the upswing, but she isn’t out of the woods yet.

The shelter says Juliet’s story can be used as a lesson for cat owners.

“While cats love to play with bouncy, stringy objects like hair ties and rubber bands, they should never do so unsupervised, because swallowing them may require medical attention,” the shelter said.

After Juliet stopped eating after a few weeks at Charleston Animal Society, the shelter performed an emergency surgery to remove 38 hair ties from the cat's stomach.(Charleston Animal Society)

