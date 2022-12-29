PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Watauga Co. crash kills Belmont man

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
A Belmont man was killed in a car crash in Seven Devils Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST
SEVEN DEVILS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Belmont man was killed in a car crash in Seven Devils Wednesday morning.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that they were called around 8:20 a.m. to North Carolina Highway 105 to reports of a wreck.

They found a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, driven by 22-year-old Ethan Thomas Pepitone, was headed south when it crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned down an embankment.

Pepitone was taken to the Watauga Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

