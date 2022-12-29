PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warmer temperatures, higher rain chances to ring in the new year

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for our New Year’s Eve.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for our New Year’s Eve.

  • Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty shower or two
  • New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain likely, coverage decreasing by midnight
  • New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds, warm, dry!

Temperatures reached the mid 60s across much of the area Thursday afternoon after starting off below freezing... Fortunately, the warmer temperatures will stick around through the rest of the 7-day forecast! Clouds will pick up in coverage starting early Friday morning and will continue to fill in through the day. This will allow morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s, to near 60-degrees. Although a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out on Friday, most of us will stay dry until Saturday!

Temps and Rain Chances Ahead
Temps and Rain Chances Ahead(WBTV)

First Alert Weather Day: Periods of heavy rainfall, and a few rumbles of thunder, are likely New Year’s Eve! The morning hours will feature the highest coverage of rainfall, so be sure to keep your rain gear handy for any plans in that time frame. Coverage will decrease Saturday afternoon and evening, but scattered downpours and a few storms (mainly SE of I-85) will remain possible as we approach the start of 2023. Keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy so you can get the latest forecast updates and check radar before heading out the door!

New Year’s Day will fortunately be much drier and warmer. With a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures will reach the mid 60s, a trend that will continue into the start of next week.

Looking ahead, next Tuesday through Thursday looks unsettled at times. With the best chance of rain looking to fall on Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued. Check back for frequent updates!

