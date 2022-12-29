PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two summer homicides in eastern Rowan Co. believed to be connected, authorities say

Authorities said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said the reward in both cases could total $30,000 since they...
The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said the reward in both cases could total $30,000 since they are believed to be connected.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities said they believe two homicides that happened over the summer in eastern Rowan County are connected.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road on July 20.

Over a month later, on Aug. 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road.

Authorities said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Rewards are being offered for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in both homicides.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has offered a $10,000 reward on each case individually, and the Mitchke family has announced that they will also offer an additional $10,000 reward.

According to the sheriff’s office, with the cases possibly connected, information that meets the criteria could total to $30,000.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at (704-216-8711) or Det. Kevin Holshouser at (704-216-8702).

