These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals.

Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the past 14 years.

For the past 12 years, tigers and other animals at the Rowan County zoo have experienced the thrill of sinking their instincts and senses into a special experience provided by living rooms from across the Carolinas.

Aubrey Taylor, Director of Wildlife at Tiger Word, talked with WBTV News about how each animal responds to and benefits from these piney donations.

Why Christmas trees?

Enrichment - and an energy boost!

“The animals just love the new smell and the texture of [the trees],” said Taylor.

“[It’s] something fun and novel for the animals to play with, to smell, to scratch, and just get their exercise. Play with something different that only comes around once a year. Different smells, different textures. Just something really fun for them.”

How and what can I donate?

Drive up and drop off bare Christmas trees directly to the folks at Tiger World.

All trees must be free of any decorations, including ornaments and tinsel, in order to be donated.

What’s in it for me?

The tigers don’t just benefit from your donation, you will also!

Recycle a tree and get free admission to the park. One tree is good for one free admission, and you can learn more about that here.

