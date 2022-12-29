Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose.

Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.

Now the Lurhs are opening up only to WBTV about how Domenick scammed them and how they recognized the red flags.

“Really she is a despicable person for doing that,” Lurhs said.

Erik and his wife Suzanne run Luhr’s Wicked Wicks, a candle company that helps raise money for autism awareness and employs people with special needs.

Erik told WBTV, Domenick wanted their candles to be part of the fundraiser and told them she could also help fundraise for their daughter Rilyn who is nonverbal and autistic. The Lurhs said they started to get on board but noticed some red flags.

“Typically when you have a big vendor event like that they are running ads and promotions, all things she wasn’t doing and she just wanted more and more money,” Lurh said.

The Lurh’s claim they had already sent her money for the fundraiser and hired her to work on their website, but with no results, they backed out and Domenick was around $1,600

“Anyone who would take advantage of a family that has a child with special needs is a special kind of person,” Lurhs said.

He said, $1,600 dollars could have gone to therapies and appointments that would have made their child’s life just a little better

“Our daughter, we watch her struggle 34 hours a week in therapy, it’s a struggle, everything is a struggle, the holidays she is struggling, the days after the holidays she is struggling, going to the store she is struggling. We don’t need to spend money to struggle even more. It’s not fair, people like that should be stopped,” Lurhs said.

On Thursday the Iredell County Sherriff’s office said they still have Domenick on their most wanted list. They told WBTV they don’t know when she will be extradited from Arizona to North Carolina. First, she has a court appearance on January 4th in Mesa then they are waiting to see if she will fight extradition. If and when she is back in the state, I’m told they will interview her and plan to release a full statement.

Lurh’s said, if you want to help children with Autism to do your research first. He recommends Luhr’s Wicked Wicks and Autism Strong.

