Riverbanks zoo welcomes new baby girl koala

New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo
New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo((RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby girl koala bear!

Zoo officials said the bear has their first checkup coming up.

New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo
New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo((RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN))

People will have the opportunity to name the koala bear at a later time.

