Riverbanks zoo welcomes new baby girl koala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby girl koala bear!

Zoo officials said the bear has their first checkup coming up.

New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo ((RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN))

People will have the opportunity to name the koala bear at a later time.

